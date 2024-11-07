The weather for Friday, November 8 will continue to be partly cloudy. Temperatures will range between 16°C and 22°C. There is a 40% chance of rain with an expected accumulation of 0.5 mm. Humidity will rise slightly to 85%, with southeastern winds at 8 km/h.

Day after tomorrow and rain forecast

Similar weather conditions are expected for Saturday, November 9, with a partly cloudy forecast. Temperatures will vary between 16°C and 23°C. The chance of rain remains at 40% with an accumulation of 0.7 mm. Humidity will stay high at 85%, with northern winds at 9 km/h.

Mallorca will experience days with a high chance of rain and elevated humidity. Although rainfall in the city is not expected to be intense, nearby areas may be more affected. It's important to stay prepared and follow any recommendations from local authorities.

Drop in temperatures from Tuesday.

Next week, uncertainty

Looking ahead, as temperatures begin to drop from Tuesday onward, Mallorca could experience cooler and wetter conditions. This pattern may intensify as cold air moves in from the northeast, bringing a greater chance of rain and potential thunderstorms over the Mediterranean. As the high-pressure system over the British Isles steers easterly winds across the region, these conditions could lead to more widespread showers.

Coastal and elevated areas in Mallorca, as well as nearby islands, are especially likely to experience cooler, breezy, and damp weather, so residents should stay updated on forecasts and plan accordingly for possible weather disruptions.

Minimum temperatures

7 Escorca, S.Torrella 12 Palma Univ 12 Lluc 13 Sineu 13 Sa Pobla 14 Petra 14 Andratx 14 Sta Maria 14 Manacor 14 Muro 14 Binissalem 14 Calvià 15 Aerop.Palma 15 Pollença 15 Porreres 15 P.Sóller 15 Artà 15 Campos 15 P.Pollença 15 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 16 Campos, Salines 16 Llucmajor 16 S.Servera 16 C St Pere 17 Banyalbufar 17 Santanyí 18 Portocolom 18 P.Palma 18 Capdepera