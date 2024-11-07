The residents of Bunyola and its surrounding villages, but especially the Soller road as it passes through the town and at the roundabout leading from Can Penasso, have suffered the consequences of heavy rainfall in the early afternoon, which has flooded some sections of the Ma-11, caused minor rock falls and long traffic jams.

In the vidoes filmed by local residents and drivers you can see how the road and the surrounding land are saturated with water and mud, although the incidents have also moved to the town of Bunyola itself, where there are some residents who have suffered power cuts and have witnessed the spectacular waterspout that has surprised them on Thursday.

Several drivers have been trapped and surprised by the freak storm, which has caused uncertainty among many residents who were on their way to the town after 2:30 p.m. on their way home from work or to pick up their children from Bunyola’s public school. The road between the Mallorca Fashion Outlet and Marratxí towards Bunyola is open and in good condition, with no traffic jams.

For the moment the Council of Mallorca’s Department of Roads has not reported any road closures, although there are concerns about nearby stretches such as the one between Santa María and Bunyola (cut off last Friday) or the one that connects s’Esgleieta with Palmanyola.

Members of the Guardia Civil traffic police have joined in the operation to unblock the situation and the traffic jams that have been generated on the Soller road, six days after it was once again flooded by a rainfall which the Aemet warned of, but which has taken many by surprise. The rainfall has also been heavy in towns such as Puigpunyent, as well as in the UIB and Parc BIT, areas close to the epicentre of the storm, which is located near Alfabia, in the municipality of Bunyola and it’s now moving on Palma.