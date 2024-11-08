We have a yellow alert for rain on Saturday. This applies to the Tramuntana, north/northeast and east from 2pm till midnight; up to 20 litres per square metre in one hour.

Generally looking as if it will be a reasonable morning - fairly sunny - before rain clouds gather across the whole of the island in the afternoon.

Sunday a mix of sun and showers and quite windy, especially in north and northeastern areas.

For next week weather stations are currently suggesting a spot of snow on high ground; lows in the mountains forecast to drop to 3 or 4C by Thursday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (14C) 23C, light north breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 23.5 Es Capdellà, 23.2 Capdepera and Santanyi, 23.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 22.9 Binissalem, Palma Port, 22.8 Puerto Pollensa, 22.7 Llucmajor, Pollensa, 22.6 Petra, Santa Maria, 22.5 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Airport, 22.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 22.3 Arta, Manacor, Sa Pobla, 22.2 Palma University, Sineu, Son Servera, 22.1 Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 7.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.1 Lluc, 11.0 Binissalem, 11.1 Palma University, 11.2 Petra; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Puerto Soller, 0.4 Manacor, 0.2 Porreres, Salines Llevant.