Looks as if Sunday will be a grey day for much of the island with the clearest skies in southern areas. A high risk of rain, especially in the morning. There could be the odd thunderstorm.

For the Tramuntana region there is a yellow alert for rain until noon. For the north, northeast and east coasts there is a yellow alert for three-metre waves and 60 km/h gusts from 6am to 4pm. A fresh north wind is forecast for areas, this wind expected to continue into Monday.

Around 5pm on Saturday, the met agency Aemet posted that there were the first showers, a yellow alert for areas having been effective from 2pm. The met agency anticipated instability increasing overnight and with locally heavy showers.

Aemet has also reported that there is likely to be rain over the next two weeks. The outlook for the coming week is for showers and lower temperatures.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (15C) 22C, fresh north breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 19.

Andratx (14C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 17.

Binissalem (13C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Mon: 20, Tue: 18, Wed: 17.

Deya (13C) 20C, moderate north breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 16.

Palma (15C) 23C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

Pollensa (14C) 22C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 20, Wed: 18.

Porreres (13C) 21C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 70%. Mon: 20, Tue: 18, Wed: 17.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 21C, moderate north breeze; humidity 70%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

Santanyi (14C) 21C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Mon: 21, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

Sineu (14C) 20C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 70%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Saturday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 24.9 Puerto Pollensa, 23.6 Binissalem, 23.4 Can Sion (Campos), 23.2 Capdepera, Salines Llevant (Campos), 23.0 Santanyi; Lows of 8.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.8 Lluc, 10.6 Can Sion, 10.7 Palma University, 10.8 Binissalem; Rainfall of 13.6 litres per square metre Petra, 4.4 Portcolom, 0.2 Porreres, Sineu.