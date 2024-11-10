There has again been some flooding in Mallorca because of heavy rain.

During the early hours of Sunday, the emergency services were called to flood-related incidents in Capdepera (Canyamel specifically), Manacor and Santa Margalida. There was also a fallen pine tree in Arta.

While southern parts of Mallorca experienced little or no rain over the 24 hours up to 8am on Sunday, the northeast and east of the island as well as part of the Tramuntana were affected. The heaviest rainfall - 85 litres per square metre - was in Colonia Sant Pere. There were 60 litres in Arta and 44 in both Escorca and Manacor. A yellow alert for rain in the Tramuntana was effective until noon on Sunday.

The Aemet met agency says that rain in the Balearics will "probably" continue for the next two weeks. Of some immediate concern is expected rainfall on Tuesday, an amber alert for the south of Mallorca having already been issued as well as a yellow alert for the Tramuntana.