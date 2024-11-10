Monday shouldn't be too bad a day - a chance of rain, but not high, and sunny spells. Wind still an issue and there is a yellow alert for the north/northeast coast all day until midnight - waves up to three metres and gusts of 60 km/h.

There are also alerts for the coasts on Tuesday and there are alerts for heavy rain - yellow in the Tramuntana and amber in the south at present. These are from 8am to midnight.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday look a bit ropey; temperatures down and a high risk of rain. From Thursday on, although there will continue to be the risk of rain, there should be far more sun and temperatures are expected to shoot up several degrees; high of 26C.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (16C) 22C, fresh north breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 20, Wed: 22, Thu: 25.

(16C) 22C, fresh north breeze; humidity 60%. - Tue: 20, Wed: 22, Thu: 25. Andratx (14C) 21C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 23.

(14C) 21C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 23. Binissalem (13C) 20C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 24.

(13C) 20C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 24. Deya (14C) 20C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 22.

(14C) 20C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 22. Palma (15C) 22C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Tue: 19, Wed: 21, Thu: 24.

(15C) 22C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Tue: 19, Wed: 21, Thu: 24. Pollensa (15C) 22C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 25.

(15C) 22C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 25. Porreres (14C) 20C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Tue: 19, Wed: 19, Thu: 24.

(14C) 20C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Tue: 19, Wed: 19, Thu: 24. Sant Llorenç (15C) 20C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 24.

(15C) 20C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 24. Santanyi (14C) 21C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Tue: 19, Wed: 21, Thu: 23.

(14C) 21C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Tue: 19, Wed: 21, Thu: 23. Sineu (15C) 20C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Sunday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 21.7 Puerto Pollensa, 21.3 Can Sion (Campos), 21.1 Es Capdellà, 21.0 Santanyi, 20.6 Binissalem, Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Palma Port, Portocolom, Sa Pobla, 20.5 Muro, Palma University; Lows of 10.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.4 Lluc, 12.8 Can Sion; Gusts of 68 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 64 Capdepera, 55 Cabrera; Rainfall of 51.0 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 46.4 Son Torrella, 35.6 Lluc, 25.2 Puerto Soller, 11.6 Palma University.