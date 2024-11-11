Sign-up to our whatsapp news alert service for the latest on this breaking news story.

https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/holiday/life-style/2024/02/15/121277/the-majorca-daily-bulletin-whatsapp.html

Civil Protection and the Ministry of the Interior emergency service has urged the general public to be cautious in view of the forecast for heavy rainfall in the Balearics and the Mediterranean coast from Tuesday 12th until Saturday 16th, according to the forecasts of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

According to the Aemet forecast, from tomorrow, Tuesday, a mass of cold air is expected to move from northern Europe towards the southwest, a phenomenon that is likely to end up as an isolated depression at high levels (Dana) or cold squall, which will cause a generalised drop in temperatures, and has put the Balearics, Catalonia, Valencia and Aragon on a rain warning.

Heavy rainfall is expected in areas of the Balearics and the Mediterranean, as well as in different parts of the Cantabrian and central peninsular regions. The heaviest rainfall is expected in the Balearics, the north of the Valencian Community and the coast of Catalonia, where it could accumulate between 80-100 litres per square metre (l/m²) and even locally exceed 200 l/m².

According to the Aemet, the rainfall will affect Spain throughout the week, although from Saturday onwards it is expected that the drought will begin to lose intensity in the Mediterranean area and move to the Atlantic side. Given the uncertainty about the evolution of this latest storm front, Civil Protection recommends keeping a close eye on the weather forecast by consulting the official channels such as the National Civil Protection Alert Network and the Aemet website and social networks.

If it is necessary to travel by road, it is preferable to travel on main roads and motorways and in case of rain, slow down, take extreme precautions and do not stop in areas where large amounts of water may flow. In the event of sudden storms and heavy rain, you should take into account where you park your vehicle and avoid parking in flooded areas. In addition, if there is a risk of flooding, you should not try to save your vehicle or drive through flooded stretches, but instead, you should look at the highest points in the area.

If you are in the countryside, Civil Protection recommends staying away from rivers, torrents and low areas of hillsides and hills, avoiding crossing flooded fords, staying in high places such as the tops of hills, ridges or divides. In addition, they ask not to take shelter under trees or near wire fences and metal objects.