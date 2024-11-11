The Directorate General of Emergencies and Interior (DGEI) has decreed the Severity Index 1 (IG1) of the Special Plan to address the risk of adverse weather events (Meteobal) and the operational situation 0 of Inunbal due to the forecast of rain and storms in the whole of the Balearics.

According to information from the State Meteorological Agency gathered by the DGEI, accumulated rainfall of 40 litres/m2 in one hour and 100 litres/m2 in 12 hours and wind gusts of 50-60 km/h are forecast. Likewise, the IG0 is still activated for coastal phenomena in Mallorca and Menorca.

In order to coordinate possible joint actions, today the DGEI brought together the Technical Advisory Committee of the Meteobal Plan with representatives of the Council of Mallorca Fire Department, Palma Fire Department, National Police, Guardia Civil, AEMET, Council of Mallorca Roads, IBANAT, SAMU 061, Water Resources and RiscBal.

The head of the Emergency Department, Toni Plata, has urged the population to follow the recommendations and has pointed out that in no case has the sending of equipment and personnel to the mainland to collaborate in the tasks of recovery of the territories affected by the flash floods reduced the capacity of the Balearic resources to face the next episode of bad weather.

Given the possibility of flooding as a result of heavy rains, the Directorate General and Interior recommends extreme caution and recalls the measures to be taken into account in situations of this type. Emergency officials will assess this afternoon with Education the possibility of cancelling classes for tomorrow, Tuesday.

In the case of measures to take at home, the Emergency Department is urging people to secure doors and windows, stay in the upper areas of the house and remove anything that could be swept away by the water. It is also recommended to move medicines, documents and valuable items, as well as food and drinking water to high places in the house. It is advisable to avoid basements or low-lying areas. In the countryside, stay away from torrents and flooding areas and in urban areas, seek shelter in a building.

On the roads, avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. In case of low visibility, stop the vehicle and signal your position. Emergencies insist that you should not enter flood zones, even if there seems to be little water. If the car begins to float and is swept away, get out immediately. If you can’t get out of the door, get out of the window.