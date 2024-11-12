Sign-up to our whatsapp news alert service for the latest on this breaking news story. https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/holiday/life-style/2024/02/15/121277/the-majorca-daily-bulletin-whatsapp.html

The whole of Mallorca is on alert for heavy rain on Tuesday.

There is an amber alert for the Tramuntana, south and east from 8am Tuesday until noon Wednesday - up to 40 litres per square metre of rain in an hour and 100 litres over a 12-hour period.

For the north, northeast and interior there is a yellow alert from noon Tuesday until noon Wednesday - up to 20 litres per square metre in an hour.

All regions are on yellow alert for thunderstorms until noon on Wednesday.

Aemet suggests that heaviest rain may well be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The met agency is also saying that the DANA (isolated depression at high altitude) that is bringing this rain is not expected to be as powerful as the one that hit Valencia a fortnight ago.

The alerts back this up as there is no red alert for rain.

The Balearic Government's emergencies directorate has activated an IG1 risk level under its Meteobal plan. This is in fact a standard response to an amber alert.

Given all this, it isn't a great surprise that the general forecast for Tuesday is for grey skies and not much by way of sunny breaks. Quite windy as well.

Wednesday should see some clearer and sunnier weather by the afternoon, and the outlook up to the weekend isn't too bad - a risk of rain but also a good deal of sun.

A couple of days ago there was mention of possible snow on highest ground midweek. Weather stations are no longer predicting any snowfall. Forecast lows in the mountains this week are now far higher than they were.

Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (12C) 20C, fresh northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 22, Thu: 22, Fri: 22.

(12C) 20C, fresh northeast breeze; humidity 60%. - Wed: 22, Thu: 22, Fri: 22. Andratx (10C) 19C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. Wed: 21, Thu: 22, Fri: 21.

(10C) 19C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. Wed: 21, Thu: 22, Fri: 21. Binissalem (9C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 20, Thu: 21, Fri: 21.

(9C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 20, Thu: 21, Fri: 21. Deya (9C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 20.

(9C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 20. Palma (12C) 19C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Wed: 21, Thu: 23, Fri: 22.

(12C) 19C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Wed: 21, Thu: 23, Fri: 22. Pollensa (11C) 19C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Wed: 22, Thu: 21, Fri: 21.

(11C) 19C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Wed: 22, Thu: 21, Fri: 21. Porreres (10C) 18C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Wed: 20, Thu: 22, Fri: 21.

(10C) 18C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Wed: 20, Thu: 22, Fri: 21. Sant Llorenç (11C) 19C, gentle northeast breeze veering east; humidity 60%. Wed: 21, Thu: 21, Fri: 21.

(11C) 19C, gentle northeast breeze veering east; humidity 60%. Wed: 21, Thu: 21, Fri: 21. Santanyi (11C) 19C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Wed: 21, Thu: 22, Fri: 21.

(11C) 19C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Wed: 21, Thu: 22, Fri: 21. Sineu (10C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 60%. Wed: 20, Thu: 21, Fri: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.