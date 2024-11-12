Mallorca and the Balearics in general are on orange alert today, Tuesday, for heavy rain that could dump up to 40 litres per square metre in an hour and up to 100 litres in 12 hours. According to information from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), the orange warning were activated for Ibiza and Formentera during the early hours of this morning and will be in force until midday on Wednesday.

Here you can follow, live, the movement of the storm over the islands. The radar shows how the cold snap will be moving throughout the day over the region.

The emergency services have urged the population to follow the recommendations and insists that the dispatch of equipment and personnel to the mainland to assist in the recovery of the areas affected by the flash floods in Valencia has not reduced the capacity of the Balearic resources to deal with the next episode of bad weather.

Given the possibility of flooding as a result of heavy rains, the Directorate General and Interior recommends extreme caution and recalls the measures to be taken into account in situations of this type. In the case of measures to take at home, the Emergency Department is urging people to secure doors and windows, stay in the upper areas of the house and remove anything that could be swept away by the water. It is also recommended to move medicines, documents and valuable items, as well as food and drinking water to high places in the house. It is advisable to avoid basements or low-lying areas. In the countryside, stay away from torrents and flooding areas and in urban areas, seek shelter in a building.

On the roads, avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. In case of low visibility, stop the vehicle and signal your position. Emergencies insist that you should not enter flood zones, even if there seems to be little water. If the car begins to float and is swept away, get out immediately. If you can’t get out of the door, get out of the window.