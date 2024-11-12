Mallorca and the Balearics in general are on orange alert today, Tuesday, for heavy rain that could dump up to 40 litres per square metre in an hour and up to 100 litres in 12 hours. According to information from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), the orange warning were activated for Ibiza and Formentera during the early hours of this morning and will be in force until midday on Wednesday.
Here you can follow, live, the movement of the storm over the islands. The radar shows how the cold snap will be moving throughout the day over the region.
Track the storm battering Mallorca live
Balearics on full weather alert
Mallorca and the Balearics in general are on orange alert today, Tuesday, for heavy rain that could dump up to 40 litres per square metre in an hour and up to 100 litres in 12 hours. According to information from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), the orange warning were activated for Ibiza and Formentera during the early hours of this morning and will be in force until midday on Wednesday.
Also in Weather
- The most beautiful town in the Balearics according to National Geographic
- After a holiday in Mallorca Richard Gere moves to Spain
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
- Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in Valencia
- Mallorca weather threat to schools
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.