The skies have opened over the Balearics, although for the moment rainfall has been relatively light, but the situation is expected to worsen during the afternoon and in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The forecast is that the situation will worsen in the coming hours, so in the case of Mallorca, the orange alert has been extended to the north, so that only the interior of the island remains on yellow alert. The orange alert will remain in force until midday tomorrow, Wednesday.

In response to the alerts, Palma has agreed to closed public parks and gardens from 2pm Tuesday due to the possibility of heavy rain accompanied by storms.

The council has asked various municipal areas to act in coordination to deal with this situation.

In addition, if the wind exceeds 65 kilometres per hour, the Paseo Marítimo will be closed.

The Palma fire brigade will monitor the headwaters of the torrents, inform schools and health centres in flood-prone areas of the alert situation and reinforce personnel. Emaya is collaborating in the emergency work and will support the firefighters with pump units, motor pumps and electric pumps.

The bad weather is causing widespread delays at Palma airport in both departures and arrivals, although for the moment no cancellations have been recorded. According to information from airport authority AENA, delays are about 30 minutes on average.

Air traffic control body Enaire has reported the application of the usual regulations in episodes of bad weather and urges travellers to consult with the airlines about the status of flights.