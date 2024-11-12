Mid-afternoon Tuesday, Aemet pinned an X post saying that the most probable scenario was for rainfall to move towards Mallorca during the night, entering in the south and east. In some areas there could be accumulated rainfall of 150 mm (150 litres per square metre) over several hours.

This is what the met agency had suggested early on Tuesday - that rain could be heaviest overnight. All of Mallorca, other than the interior (which is on yellow alert), is on amber alert until noon Wednesday. There is also a yellow alert for thunderstorms for the whole island until noon as well as a yellow alert for the Tramuntana coast up to 9am Wednesday.

As can be seen below, there was some fairly heavy rain up to 7.30pm Tuesday but not exceptional by any means.

Also below, the lows for Son Torrella and Lluc were around 6pm. The temperatures have dropped notably and it isn't totally out of the question that there could after all be a spot of snow on the highest ground.

Wednesday should see an improvement in the afternoon. The rest of the week seems pretty decent; slight risk of rain, but that's about it.

Forecast for Wednesday as of 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (13C) 22C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 22, Fri: 22, Sat: 23.

Andratx (10C) 21C, fresh southeast breeze easing to moderate east; humidity 70%. Thu: 22, Fri: 21, Sat: 22.

Binissalem (10C) 20C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 80%. Thu: 21, Fri: 21, Sat: 22.

Deya (10C) 19C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 70%. Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 21.

Palma (11C) 21C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 75%. Thu: 21, Fri: 22, Sat: 23.

Pollensa (11C) 22C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 65%. Thu: 21, Fri: 21, Sat: 23.

Porreres (10C) 20C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 75%. Thu: 22, Fri: 21, Sat: 22.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 21C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 65%. Thu: 21, Fri: 21, Sat: 22.

Santanyi (11C) 21C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 70%. Thu: 22, Fri: 21, Sat: 22.

Sineu (11C) 20C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 75%. Thu: 21, Fri: 20, Sat: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Tuesday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 18.1 Can Sion (Campos), 18.0 Santanyi, 17.8 Capdepera, Puerto Pollensa, Puerto Soller, 17.7 Banyalbufar, 17.6 Cabrera, Sa Pobla, 17.5 Pollensa, Portocolom; Lows of 5.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.5 Lluc, 9.5 Palma University, 9.8 Salines Llevant (Campos); Gusts of 68 km/h Capdepera, 57 Cabrera; Rainfall of 31.0 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 27.7 Lluc, 24.9 Sant Elm, 20.4 Puerto Soller.