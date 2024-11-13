Sign-up to our whatsapp news alert service for the latest on this breaking news story. https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/holiday/life-style/2024/02/15/121277/the-majorca-daily-bulletin-whatsapp.html

The amber alerts for heavy rain on Wednesday were all lifted by 11am, yellow alerts having remained in place in the north, northeast and east until noon.

Radar on Wednesday morning, showing the activity most in the east. @AEMET_Baleares

The rainfall on Wednesday, while heavy in areas, was not anywhere near as intense as had been feared. The heaviest was in eastern areas, Portocolom had 31.8 litres per square metre by 10.30am, Manacor 20.8. For the 24-hour period from 8am Tuesday to 8am Wednesday, the heaviest rainfall was 50 litres at Son Torrella in Escorca, followed by 49 in Cabrera and Lluc, 43 in Portocolom and 42 in Sant Elm.

So it wasn't an exceptional event by any means, but the latest rain did cause the Es Domingos Gran torrent to burst its banks and flood the Cala Murada to Porto Cristo road. The Rafal torrent in the Son Macia area was being monitored as it was very high. The road to Calas de Mallorca was closed as a precaution. Up to 100 litres per square metre of rain are said to have fallen in the area. There is no confirmation of this; Aemet has weather stations elsewhere in Manacor.

Overnight the fire and rescue service was called to seven incidents, mainly in Manacor.

Aemet says there could still be occasional and isolated showers, but the general outlook is for a big improvement in the weather for the rest of the week.