The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has reported that there are no longer any active weather warnings for the Balearics. The passage of the DANA storm through the region resulted in the overflowing of the Es Domingos Gran torrent in Porto Cristo (Mallorca), which forced the Ma-4014 road from Cala Murada to Porto Cristo to be temporarily cut off, although it has now been reopened.
Traffic has also had to be interrupted on the Ma-4100 (the old Sant Llorenç road) between the Eroski supermarket and the Vipsa roundabout.
Mallorca panic over, all weather alerts lifted, storm heads back to Valencia
Storm now hitting the mainland
