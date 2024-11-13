A sunny Thursday with cloudy spells, no forecast of any rain, no weather alerts for anything.

Remaining fine and mainly sunny over the weekend, the outlook at present suggesting that there could be some rain on Monday next week and that there is a much higher probability of rain on Tuesday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (15C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 21, Sat: 23, Sun: 22.

(15C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 60%. - Fri: 21, Sat: 23, Sun: 22. Andratx (13C) 22C, light east breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.

(13C) 22C, light east breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 22, Sun: 22. Binissalem (12C) 21C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 24.

(12C) 21C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 24. Deya (12C) 20C, gentle north breeze veering northeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 21.

(12C) 20C, gentle north breeze veering northeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 21. Palma (14C) 21C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Fri: 20, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

(14C) 21C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Fri: 20, Sat: 23, Sun: 23. Pollensa (13C) 21C, light northeast breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 24, Sun: 23.

(13C) 21C, light northeast breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 24, Sun: 23. Porreres (11C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze backing north; humidity 70%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 23.

(11C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze backing north; humidity 70%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 23. Sant Llorenç (13C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 65%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 23.

(13C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 65%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 23. Santanyi (13C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 23.

(13C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 23. Sineu (13C) 20C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 70%. Fri: 19, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 21.7 Palma Port, 21.3 Puerto Pollensa, Puerto Soller, 21.2 Binissalem, 21.0 Portocolom, 20.8 Pollensa, Son Bonet (Marratxi), Son Servera, 20.7 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Airport, Santanyi, 20.6 Capdepera, Muro, Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 6.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.9 Lluc, 10.0 Palma University, 10.4 Es Capdellà, 10.5 Llucmajor; Gusts of 67 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 66 Cabrera, 58 Banyalbufar, 52 Puerto Soller; Rainfall of 31.8 litres per square metre Portocolom, 30.0 Binissalem, 27.8 Cabrera, 21.2 Manacor, 11.0 Santanyi.