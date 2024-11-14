After the freak storms and a cold start to the week, right now a white Christmas in Mallorca is looking rather unlikely. According to the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, the rain and low temperatures - Tuesday was a day more typical of winter than autumn - will give way to stable weather and higher temperatures than usual for this time of year.

The delegate and spokesperson for the Aemet in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, explained that the Isolated Depression at High Levels (DANA) that affected the island a few days ago is now over the coast of Portugal and is pushing warm air over the Mediterranean and dust in suspension.

This will cause temperatures to rise. Last Tuesday in the central hours of the day the temperature was between 12º and 14º, that is to say, values typical of a winter day. The normal maximum at this time of year is 19º.

Guerrero has forecast that between Friday and Sunday the maximum temperatures will range between 20º and 24º, which will be considerably higher than usual for this time of year. She also stressed that no rain is expected, but there will be dust in suspension. She also forecast that another change in the weather in Mallorca is expected for Tuesday of next week. However, she insisted that there are still quite a few days left, so we will have to wait to find out if the rain currently forecast will fall or not.