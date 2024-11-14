A sunny day expected across the whole of Mallorca on Friday. Pleasant temperatures, and staying pleasant throughout the weekend.

Weather stations all pointing to quite high risks of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Keeping an eye on this situation as both days are currently forecast to be quite windy as well.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (15C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 23, Sun: 22, Mon: 22.

Andratx (13C) 21C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 22, Sun: 21, Mon: 21.

Binissalem (11C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Sat: 22, Sun: 23, Mon: 23.

Deya (12C) 20C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 45%. Sat: 20, Sun: 20, Mon: 20.

Palma (12C) 22C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 22.

Pollensa (14C) 21C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 24, Sun: 23, Mon: 23.

Porreres (11C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 22, Sun: 23, Mon: 22.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 20C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 22, Sun: 22, Mon: 22.

Santanyi (13C) 21C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 22, Sun: 23, Mon: 22.

Sineu (11C) 20C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 21, Sun: 23, Mon: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 21.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 20.7 Can Sion (Campos), Sant Elm, 20.6 Palma Port, 20.4 Es Capdellà, 20.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 20.2 Portocolom, Puerto Soller, 20.1 Capdepera, Palma University, Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 7.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.1 Lluc, 11.4 Palma University, 12.0 Sineu, 12.6 Manacor; Gusts of 59 km/h Cabrera, 56 Capdepera, 53 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Porreres, Sineu, 0.1 Serra Alfabia.