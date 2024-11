A good deal of sun on Saturday morning; expected to become generally cloudy in the afternoon. Clearer skies forecast on Sunday, Aemet noting, however, that there is some African dust in the atmosphere.

Rain next week is now forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, with strongest wind likely on Thursday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (14C) 22C, light southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 24.

Andratx (13C) 21C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 65%. Sun: 21, Mon: 20, Tue: 22.

Binissalem (10C) 21C, light east breeze backing north; humidity 65%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 22.

Deya (12C) 20C, light north breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 21.

Palma (12C) 23C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 23.

Pollensa (12C) 23C, light southeast breeze veering south; humidity 60%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 25.

Porreres (10C) 21C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Sun: 22, Mon: 21, Tue: 22.

Sant Llorenç (12C) 20C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 65%. Sun: 21, Mon: 22, Tue: 23.

Santanyi (14C) 21C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Sun: 22, Mon: 21, Tue: 22.

Sineu (10C) 20C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sun: 22, Mon: 21, Tue: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Friday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 21.0 Palma Port, 20.0 Es Capdellà, 19.9 Puerto Pollensa, 19.7 Sant Elm, 19.6 Binissalem, Puerto Soller, 19.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of 3.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.0 Sineu, 8.1 Palma University, 8.3 Lluc, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).