Sunny with some light cloud on Sunday. Pleasant day; Monday likewise.

The greatest likelihood of some rain next week keeps getting moved back by weather station forecasts. It is now Thursday and Friday; the probability is no more than medium at present. On Wednesday, there is a higher chance than elsewhere of rain in northern areas.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (13C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 22, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.

Andratx (14C) 20C, light north breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 20, Tue: 21, Wed: 21.

Binissalem (10C) 22C, light southeast breeze switching northwest; humidity 65%. Mon: 21, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.

Deya (12C) 19C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

Palma (12C) 22C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.

Pollensa (12C) 22C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Mon: 22, Tue: 24, Wed: 23.

Porreres (9C) 21C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 21, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Mon: 21, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.

Santanyi (12C) 22C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Mon: 21, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.

Sineu (9C) 21C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Mon: 21, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 22.0 Puerto Pollensa, 21.5 Capdepera, 21.4 Palma Port, 21.3 Binissalem, 21.0 Es Capdellà, 20.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 20.7 Arta, Pollensa, 20.3 Portocolom, Santanyi, Son Servera, 20.2 Can Sion (Campos), Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Palma Airport and University, Sant Elm, 20.1 Sa Pobla, 20.0 Puerto Soller, Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 3.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.0 Sineu, 8.1 Sa Pobla, 8.4 Palma University, Petra; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Manacor.