A fine, sunny Monday with minimal breezes. Tuesday forecast to also be sunny but with a bit more breeze. On Wednesday afternoon, the current forecast is for some possible rain in northern areas. Rain more generally forecast on Thursday and Friday.

Breezier as the week progresses and just the chance of a spot of snow down to 1100 metres on Friday and Saturday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 5pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (11C) 21C, light southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 23, Wed: 22, Thu: 21.

Andratx (13C) 20C, light northwest breeze; humidity 70%. Tue: 21, Wed: 21, Thu: 20.

Binissalem (9C) 22C, light south breeze veering southwest; humidity 60%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 19.

Deya (12C) 19C, calm; humidity 65%. Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 18.

Palma (12C) 21C, light west breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 20, Wed: 22, Thu: 20.

Pollensa (11C) 22C, light west breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 24, Wed: 23, Thu: 21.

Porreres (8C) 21C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 70%. Tue: 21, Wed: 22, Thu: 19.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 21C, calm; humidity 65%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 19.

Santanyi (11C) 20C, calm increasing to light west breeze; humidity 70%. Tue: 21, Wed: 22, Thu: 20.

Sineu (7C) 21C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 65%. Tue: 22, Wed: 21, Thu: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Sunday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 22.4 Palma Port, 22.3 Son Servera, 22.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Sineu, 22.1 Binissalem, Can Sion (Campos), 21.9 Arta, 21.8 Llucmajor, 21.7 Es Capdellà, Pollensa, 21.6 Capdepera, Salines Llevant (Campos), 21.5 Petra, Santa Maria; Lows of 6.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.1 Lluc, 9.4 Palma University, 9.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).