Breezier as the week progresses and just the chance of a spot of snow down to 1100 metres on Friday and Saturday.
Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 5pm (UV rating 2):
-
Alcudia (11C) 21C, light southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 23, Wed: 22, Thu: 21.
-
Andratx (13C) 20C, light northwest breeze; humidity 70%. Tue: 21, Wed: 21, Thu: 20.
-
Binissalem (9C) 22C, light south breeze veering southwest; humidity 60%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 19.
-
Deya (12C) 19C, calm; humidity 65%. Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 18.
-
Palma (12C) 21C, light west breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 20, Wed: 22, Thu: 20.
-
Pollensa (11C) 22C, light west breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 24, Wed: 23, Thu: 21.
-
Porreres (8C) 21C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 70%. Tue: 21, Wed: 22, Thu: 19.
-
Sant Llorenç (9C) 21C, calm; humidity 65%. Tue: 22, Wed: 22, Thu: 19.
-
Santanyi (11C) 20C, calm increasing to light west breeze; humidity 70%. Tue: 21, Wed: 22, Thu: 20.
-
Sineu (7C) 21C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 65%. Tue: 22, Wed: 21, Thu: 19.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h.
Sunday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 22.4 Palma Port, 22.3 Son Servera, 22.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Sineu, 22.1 Binissalem, Can Sion (Campos), 21.9 Arta, 21.8 Llucmajor, 21.7 Es Capdellà, Pollensa, 21.6 Capdepera, Salines Llevant (Campos), 21.5 Petra, Santa Maria; Lows of 6.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.1 Lluc, 9.4 Palma University, 9.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.