The forecast earlier this week that referred to it becoming progressively breezier wasn't wholly accurate in that it is now due to suddenly get windy.

The very calm conditions on Tuesday will give way to gusts of up to 70 km/h. There is a yellow alert for wind for the whole island on Wednesday - 6am to 9pm, Tramuntana, north/northeast; 10am to 9pm, the rest of Mallorca. There is also a yellow alert for rough seas - Tramuntana, 6am to midnight; north and northeast, 6am to 4pm; waves up to three metres and gusting to 60 km/h.

There are currently coastal alerts for Thursday as well (south and east 4pm to midnight), but there could be more to come on Thursday as the forecast is for it to continue being windy.

Otherwise on Wednesday, a sunny and fine day for most of the island, but as noted previously there is quite a high risk of rain in northern areas by the evening.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 4.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (15C) 22C, fresh northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 22, Fri: 22, Sat: 21.

Andratx (15C) 22C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 20.

Binissalem (12C) 21C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 50%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 19.

Deya (14C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to strong; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 19, Sat: 18.

Palma (15C) 22C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Thu: 21, Fri: 22, Sat: 20.

Pollensa (15C) 22C, fresh west breeze veering northwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 22, Fri: 22, Sat: 22.

Porreres (13C) 21C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 20.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 21, Fri: 22, Sat: 20.

Santanyi (15C) 22C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 20, Fri: 22, Sat: 20.

Sineu (12C) 21C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Tuesday summary as of 4.30pm - Highs of 23.7 Puerto Pollensa, 22.7 Palma University, 22.6 Muro, 22.5 Palma Port, 22.3 Arta, 22.1 Pollensa, Son Servera, 21.9 Portocolom, 21.7 Can Sion (Campos), Petra, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 21.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of 4.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.1 Lluc, 8.7 Binissalem, 8.9 Palma University, 9.3 Sineu; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Petra, Porreres.