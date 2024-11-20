Thursday will be another quite breezy day, but the wind is not expected to be at its strongest until the late afternoon. There is a yellow alert for wind from 6pm until midnight for the south and east of Mallorca; this alert is active until 8am on Friday. Gusts up to 70 km/h.

There is also a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions. This applies to the whole island from 6pm until midnight (except the north/northeast, where it is from 8pm).

Otherwise, a fairly sunny day. Cloud cover at times but little or no risk of rain. Greater chance of some rain on Friday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (14C) 22C, gentle west breeze; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 23.

Andratx (14C) 21C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Fri: 20, Sat: 20, Sun: 21.

Binissalem (11C) 21C, moderate west breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 18, Sat: 20, Sun: 22.

Deya (13C) 19C, gentle west breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 20.

Palma (13C) 20C, moderate west breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 22.

Pollensa (13C) 22C, gentle west breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 22, Sun: 24.

Porreres (11C) 20C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Fri: 18, Sat: 20, Sun: 22.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 21C, moderate west breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 22.

Santanyi (13C) 20C, moderate west breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 21.

Sineu (11C) 20C, moderate west breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 18, Sat: 19, Sun: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 23.0 Palma Port, 22.6 Son Servera, 22.4 Capdepera, 22.3 Portocolom, 21.9 Can Sion (Campos), 21.8 Es Capdellà, Sa Pobla, Santanyi, 21.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Manacor, 21.6 Muro, Palma Airport, Salines Llevant (Campos), 21.5 Petra; Lows of 9.0 Lluc, 10.0 Palma University, 10.9 Can Sion, Palma Airport, 11.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gusts of 85 km/h Serra Alfabia, 72 Binissalem, 70 Pollensa, 66 Santa Maria; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Llucmajor, Muro, Sa Pobla.