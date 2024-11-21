A yellow alert for high wind for the whole of Mallorca except the interior is in place until 8am on Friday. The forecast is for breezy conditions during the morning and calming down in the afternoon. There is also a yellow alert for the coasts - up to 8am in the south and east; until 12 noon in the Tramuntana; and until 6pm in the north/northeast.

A mix of cloud and sun expected on Friday and with a chance of some rain; the greatest probability of rain is in northern areas in the afternoon.

Outlook for the weekend is not bad. Not much risk of rain on Saturday - zero on Sunday; sunny and with a predominantly southerly breeze.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (12C) 21C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 21, Sun: 23, Mon: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 23.8 Capdepera, 22.2 Muro, 22.1 Puerto Pollensa, Son Servera, 22.0 Palma Port, 21.9 Arta, Sa Pobla, 21.6 Pollensa, 21.3 Portocolom, 21.0 Petra; Lows of 9.4 Can Sion (Campos), 9.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 10.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.0 Lluc, 11.3 Llucmajor; Gusts of 74 km/h Serra Alfabia, 66 Porreres, 65 Cabrera, 57 Muro.