A mix of cloud and sun expected on Friday and with a chance of some rain; the greatest probability of rain is in northern areas in the afternoon.
Outlook for the weekend is not bad. Not much risk of rain on Saturday - zero on Sunday; sunny and with a predominantly southerly breeze.
Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 2):
-
Alcudia (12C) 21C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 21, Sun: 23, Mon: 23.
-
Andratx (10C) 20C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 20, Sun: 21, Mon: 22.
-
Binissalem (9C) 19C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Sat: 19, Sun: 22, Mon: 22.
-
Deya (9C) 18C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 18, Sun: 21, Mon: 21.
-
Palma (11C) 20C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Sat: 20, Sun: 22, Mon: 23.
-
Pollensa (10C) 21C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 24, Mon: 24.
-
Porreres (9C) 19C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Sat: 19, Sun: 22, Mon: 22.
-
Sant Llorenç (11C) 20C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Sat: 20, Sun: 22, Mon: 22.
-
Santanyi (11C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 20, Sun: 21, Mon: 22.
-
Sineu (11C) 19C, fresh northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 199, Sun: 22, Mon: 22.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.
Thursday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 23.8 Capdepera, 22.2 Muro, 22.1 Puerto Pollensa, Son Servera, 22.0 Palma Port, 21.9 Arta, Sa Pobla, 21.6 Pollensa, 21.3 Portocolom, 21.0 Petra; Lows of 9.4 Can Sion (Campos), 9.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 10.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.0 Lluc, 11.3 Llucmajor; Gusts of 74 km/h Serra Alfabia, 66 Porreres, 65 Cabrera, 57 Muro.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.