The forecast for Saturday is sunny with cloudy intervals and perhaps more persistent cloud in northeastern areas in the afternoon. Minimal risk of rain and there are no more weather warnings for wind.

Sunday may well be breezier than Saturday; there will be plenty of sun.

The outlook into next week is pretty decent, with highs expected to be around 22-23C.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (11C) 21C, light south breeze; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 23, Mon: 23, Tue: 21.

Andratx (10C) 20C, light south-southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 22.

Binissalem (7C) 20C, calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 23.

Deya (9C) 18C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 21, Tue: 22.

Palma (9C) 20C, gentle south breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 23.

Pollensa (9C) 21C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sun: 24, Mon: 24, Tue: 22.

Porreres (7C) 19C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 23.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 20C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 23.

Santanyi (10C) 20C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 21, Mon: 22, Tue: 23.

Sineu (7C) 19C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Friday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 19.9 Capdepera, 19.8 Pollensa, 19.7 Puerto Pollensa, 19.3 Puerto Soller, 19.2 Portocolom, 19.0 Palma Port, Sa Pobla, Son Servera; Lows of 7.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.9 Lluc; Gusts of 95 km/h Serra Alfabia, 90 Cabrera, 64 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 0.1 Serra Alfabia.