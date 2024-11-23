Sunny with some cloud on Sunday. A bit breezy, this breeze coming from the south, which could help to push temperatures up a notch. Continuing breezy on Monday, with the rest of the week up to Friday forecast to be calmer. Little prospect of rain at present.

Aemet says that Storm Bert will not affect the Balearics and that there is an anticyclone centred on Italy, meaning high pressure influence.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (14C) 23C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 23, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

Andratx (14C) 21C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 70%. Mon: 22, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

Binissalem (11C) 22C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 21, Wed: 21.

Deya (12C) 20C, moderate south-southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 19.

Palma (13C) 22C, gentle south breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 21.

Pollensa (13C) 24C, moderate south breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 24, Tue: 20, Wed: 21.

Porreres (12C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Mon: 22, Tue: 21, Wed: 21.

Sant Llorenç (15C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Mon: 22, Tue: 20, Wed: 21.

Santanyi (15C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 65%. Mon: 22, Tue: 22, Wed: 21.

Sineu (12C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Mon: 22, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 22.0 Puerto Pollensa, 21.0 Muro, 20.9 Palma Port, 20.5 Capdepera, 20.4 Sa Pobla, Santanyi, 20.3 Banyalbufar, Can Sion (Campos), 20.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 20.1 Pollensa; Lows of 5.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.1 Palma University, 6.2 Can Sion, 6.6 Son Torrella (Escorca); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Capdepera, Portocolom.