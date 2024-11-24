Sunny across Mallorca on Monday morning; cloud forecast in the afternoon, mainly in northern areas. Quite windy at times.

Breezy for a time on Tuesday, after which the outlook for the week is for generally calm conditions and a good deal of sun. Highs around 20C, which is normal for late November, and lower than on Sunday, when there was a high of 24.3C.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (14C) 23C, moderate south breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

Andratx (14C) 21C, gentle south breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Binissalem (11C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

Deya (13C) 20C, fresh south-southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

Palma (14C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 21, Wed: 20, Thu: 20.

Pollensa (13C) 23C, moderate south breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 21.

Porreres (12C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 20, Wed: 19, Thu: 20.

Santanyi (15C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 21, Wed: 20, Thu: 19.

Sineu (12C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 19, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Sunday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 24.3 Puerto Pollensa, 23.4 Muro, 22.9 Palma Port, 22.7 Arta, 22.6 Capdepera, 22.4 Can Sion (Campos), Sa Pobla, 22.3 Binissalem, Pollensa, 22.1 Palma Airport, 22.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of 8.2 Sineu, 8.8 Petra, 9.3 Can Sion, Sa Pobla, 9.8 Santa Maria; Rainfall of 1.8 litres per square metre Son Torrella (Escorca), 1.6 Lluc, 0.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 0.2 Puerto Pollensa.