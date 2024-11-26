A bright and sunny day for most of Mallorca on Wednesday; the forecast is for cloudy conditions in east-southeast areas. A very still day with little breeze. Temperatures around normal for late November or a degree or two above average.

The outlook is good into the coming weekend, a possible break in the weather currently forecast for Monday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (10C) 19C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 19, Fri: 21, Sat: 20.

Andratx (11C) 19C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 19.

Binissalem (8C) 20C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 20.

Deya (9C) 18C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 17, Fri: 19, Sat: 19.

Palma (10C) 20C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 21.

Pollensa (10C) 20C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 20, Fri: 22, Sat: 20.

Porreres (7C) 19C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 20.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 19C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 20.

Santanyi (10C) 20C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 65%. Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 20.

Sineu (8C) 19C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Sunday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 22.3 Palma Port, 21.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 21.6 Can Sion (Campos), 21.3 Es Capdellà, 21.2 Palma University, 20.8 Sant Elm, 20.6 Banyalbufar, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 20.4 Palma Airport, Salines Llevant (Campos), Santanyi, 20.3 Binissalem, 20.2 Llucmajor, 20.0 Portocolom; Lows of 8.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 9.9 Salines Llevant, 10.0 Sa Pobla; Rainfall of 0.1 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia.