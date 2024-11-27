The second half of November has been warmer than usual. The deputy spokesperson for the Met Office (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands, Miquel Gili, reported that the maximum temperatures are 3º to 4º above normal for this time of year. Specifically, they are reaching 20º-22º, while the usual temperature would be 17º-18º. The minimum temperatures are also higher than expected for late November; they should be around 9º, but they are not dropping below 10º-14º. Gili noted that these are values typical of early October. Additionally, he mentioned that temperatures will rise even more this weekend, potentially reaching 23º-24º. Given this situation, many people are wondering when the cold will arrive. The Met Office has an answer.

Their deputy spokesperson stated that, if the weather models are confirmed, the cold will arrive next Tuesday, December 3rd. On that day, a deep trough in the Atlantic is expected to cause a change in the weather in Mallorca. However, temperatures will still be slightly above normal, as they are expected to drop by 2º to 4º, reaching 18º-19º.

Potential rainfall in Mallorca

Gili has predicted possible rainfall, although its intensity cannot be precisely determined as it is still too early to know exactly how the trough will develop. However, he explained that Atlantic fronts usually do not bring very intense precipitation to the island.

It is important to remember that during the second half of November, there has been no rainfall in Mallorca, and no rain is expected. However, since there was quite a bit of rain in the first half of the month, the monthly average will be normal.

Why is Mallorca experiencing warmer weather than usual?

The deputy spokesperson for Aemet in the Balearic Islands explains that in the second half of November, temperatures are higher than average because air is circulating much further north in Europe, which is pushing warm air from the south and causing a rise in temperatures in Mallorca.