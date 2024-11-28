Should be clear skies for most if not all the island on Friday; just a suggestion of cloud cover in the southwest in the morning.

Saturday much the same. From Sunday, more by way of cloud is forecast with rain expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. All weather stations currently point to a very high probability of rain on Tuesday.

Temperatures holding up for the time being. By the middle of next week they are forecast to drop to highs of around 16 or 17C.

There are some quite low overnight temperatures at present, especially in the mountains. But then it is the end of November.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (10C) 21C, calm; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 19, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.

Andratx (12C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light north; humidity 70%. Sat: 19, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.

Binissalem (8C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 65%. Sat: 20, Sun: 20, Mon: 19.

Deya (11C) 18C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 18, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

Palma (11C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Sat: 20, Sun: 20, Mon: 20.

Pollensa (10C) 22C, calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 20, Sun: 20, Mon: 20.

Porreres (8C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 70%. Sat: 20, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 21C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 19, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.

Santanyi (9C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Sat: 20, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.

Sineu (7C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 65%. Sat: 19, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 21.6 Can Sion (Campos), Puerto Pollensa, 20.9 Palma Port, 20.8 Sa Pobla, 20.7 Santanyi, 20.6 Cabrera, 20.4 Binissalem, Petra, 20.3 Es Capdellà, Portocolom, Son Servera, 20.2 Arta, Manacor, Palma University, Pollensa, 20.1 Llucmajor, Salines Llevant (Campos), Sineu, 20.0 Capdepera; Lows of 3.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.8 Lluc, 5.9 Palma University, 6.0 Binissalem; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Manacor.