A sunny Saturday and very still conditions; barely any breeze. Cloud expected overnight and then into Sunday.

Other than a possible isolated light shower on Sunday, the greater prospect of rain, according to weather stations, will be from late on Monday and especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A hint of some snow on high ground midweek, but this is often suggested by weather station forecasts and no snow ever materialises. The predicted midweek low in the Tramuntana is currently 5C.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5.30pm (UV rating 1/2):

Alcudia (11C) 19C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 18.

(11C) 19C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. - Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 18. Andratx (10C) 19C, light west breeze veering northeast; humidity 70%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 19.

(10C) 19C, light west breeze veering northeast; humidity 70%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 19. Binissalem (7C) 20C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 20, Mon: 20, Tue: 18.

(7C) 20C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 20, Mon: 20, Tue: 18. Deya (9C) 18C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 70%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 17.

(9C) 18C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 70%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 17. Palma (6C) 20C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 19.

(6C) 20C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 19. Pollensa (10C) 20C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sun: 20, Mon: 21, Tue: 18.

(10C) 20C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sun: 20, Mon: 21, Tue: 18. Porreres (7C) 20C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 18.

(7C) 20C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 18. Sant Llorenç (9C) 20C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 18.

(9C) 20C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 18. Santanyi (9C) 20C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 65%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 19.

(9C) 20C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 65%. Sun: 19, Mon: 20, Tue: 19. Sineu (7C) 19C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sun: 18, Mon: 20, Tue: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Friday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 22.8 Capdepera, 22.5 Puerto Pollensa, 22.0 Muro, 21.8 Pollensa, 21.4 Arta, 21.2 Palma Port, Son Servera, 20.9 Palma University, 20.8 Colonia Sant Pere, Sa Pobla, 20.6 Can Sion (Campos), 20.3 Portocolom, 20.2 Petra, 20.0 Binissalem; Lows of 2.9 Lluc, 3.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.8 Palma University, 6.9 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Manacor, Petra, Porreres, Santanyi, Son Servera.