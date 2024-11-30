Cloudy in areas on Sunday morning, generally sunnier by the afternoon. Another very still day with hardly any breeze. As on Saturday there may be the odd drop of rain.

Chances of rain on Monday increasing later in the day, weather stations suggesting thunderstorms overnight into Tuesday in northern areas. There is a higher probability of rain on Tuesday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 8pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (11C) 19C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 21, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

Andratx (10C) 19C, light west breeze veering north; humidity 70%. Mon: 20, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Binissalem (8C) 20C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 20, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.

Deya (9C) 18C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 18, Tue: 16, Wed: 15.

Palma (7C) 20C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 18, Wed: 20.

Pollensa (10C) 20C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 60%. Mon: 21, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Porreres (7C) 19C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 20, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 19C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 20, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

Santanyi (9C) 20C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 20, Tue: 18, Wed: 17.

Sineu (8C) 19C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 20, Tue: 16, Wed: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Saturday summary as of 8pm - Highs of 21.4 Can Sion (Campos), 20.6 Binissalem, Capdepera, Llucmajor, 20.4 Palma Airport, Salines Llevant (Campos), 20.2 Palma Port, 20.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Porreres, 20.0 Palma University and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 2.8 Lluc, 3.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.5 Binissalem, 6.0 Salines Llevant, 6.3 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Cap Blanc, Manacor, Muro, Petra, Porreres.