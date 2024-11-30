Chances of rain on Monday increasing later in the day, weather stations suggesting thunderstorms overnight into Tuesday in northern areas. There is a higher probability of rain on Tuesday.
Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 8pm (UV rating 2):
-
Alcudia (11C) 19C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 21, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.
-
Andratx (10C) 19C, light west breeze veering north; humidity 70%. Mon: 20, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.
-
Binissalem (8C) 20C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 20, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.
-
Deya (9C) 18C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 18, Tue: 16, Wed: 15.
-
Palma (7C) 20C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 18, Wed: 20.
-
Pollensa (10C) 20C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 60%. Mon: 21, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.
-
Porreres (7C) 19C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 20, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.
-
Sant Llorenç (9C) 19C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 20, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.
-
Santanyi (9C) 20C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 20, Tue: 18, Wed: 17.
-
Sineu (8C) 19C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 20, Tue: 16, Wed: 18.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h.
Saturday summary as of 8pm - Highs of 21.4 Can Sion (Campos), 20.6 Binissalem, Capdepera, Llucmajor, 20.4 Palma Airport, Salines Llevant (Campos), 20.2 Palma Port, 20.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Porreres, 20.0 Palma University and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 2.8 Lluc, 3.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.5 Binissalem, 6.0 Salines Llevant, 6.3 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Cap Blanc, Manacor, Muro, Petra, Porreres.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.