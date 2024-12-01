Sunny with high cloud for much of Mallorca on Monday; quite overcast at times in southern areas, especially the southeast. Rain expected in northern areas in the evening. Thunderstorms in the north are possible overnight into Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to fall on Tuesday, but with highs of 18 or 19C they will still be slightly above normal for the time of year. A general risk of some rain on Tuesday, less so on Wednesday, and with temperatures forecast to rise later in the week - back up to 21/22.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (10C) 21C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Andratx (11C) 19C, light west breeze veering northwest; humidity 70%. Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 18.

Binissalem (7C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 70%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Deya (10C) 18C, light southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Tue: 16, Wed: 17, Thu: 16.

Palma (9C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 70%. Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Pollensa (10C) 21C, calm increasing to southwest; humidity 70%. Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Porreres (8C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

Santanyi (9C) 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

Sineu (8C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h, gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 21.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 21.1 Puerto Pollensa, 21.0 Salines Llevant (Campos), 20.9 Palma Port, 20.7 Binissalem, 20.5 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Airport, Pollensa, 20.4 Es Capdellà, Santa Maria, 20.3 Palma University, 20.1 Santanyi, 20.0 Petra, Sineu, Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 6.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.1 Lluc, 7.5 Can Sion, 7.6 Binissalem; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Manacor, Son Servera.