The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has forecast a mix of weather conditions for Mallorca in the coming days. Expect a rollercoaster of temperatures, with chilly winter days and potential snowfall alternating with periods of unusually warm weather. Staying updated on the forecast will be essential.

The delegate and spokesperson for the Aemet on the islands, María José Guerrero, points out that this Tuesday, 3 December, a cold front will arrive which will cause a change in the weather in Mallorca. Specifically, cloudy skies are expected with scattered and occasional showers and a low probability of some thunderstorms. Minimum temperatures will rise slightly, but maximum temperatures will fall, especially in the north of Mallorca. The wind will blow lightly to moderately from the north.

Guerrero also detailed that the drop in temperatures will be more pronounced on Wednesday, when the maximum temperatures will be between 14º and 17º; the normal temperature for this time of year is 17º. ‘It will be a cold winter's day,’ she said. It could also rain, especially in the north of the island.

Rising temperatures before a new low

Looking ahead to Thursday, the arrival of a mass of warm air is expected, which will cause temperatures to rise, especially on Friday, when they could reach 22º.

However, the delegate of the Aemet in the Islands says that on Sunday a mass of polar air is expected, which will bring the winter cold; the maximum temperatures will move between 12º and 15º. In addition, precipitation is expected, which, if it does occur, could be in the form of snow.