According to the met agency Aemet, this November was the warmest in the Balearics since 1961, which was when current records began. The average temperature was 16.7C, which was 2.3 degrees above normal. In Mallorca specifically, the average was 16.6C, also 2.3C higher than normal.

Various weather stations recorded the warmest November since records for these stations began. At Portopi in Palma the average was 18.8C, the highest ever (since 1978) and 2.7 degrees above normal. Portopi also registered the highest temperature in the Balearics - 26.8C on November 4.

The highest minimum temperature, 21C, was in Portocolom on the fourth. There was therefore a 'tropical night' (no lower than 20 degrees) in Portocolom. Three other weather stations - Capdepera, Portopi and Santanyi - also recorded a tropical night, which is very rare for November.

In terms of rainfall in the Balearics, November was normal. The average was 83.7 litres per square metre; the usual rainfall is an average of 84.7. In Mallorca this was 92.5 and was higher than normal (87.2).