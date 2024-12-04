According to the met agency Aemet, this November was the warmest in the Balearics since 1961, which was when current records began. The average temperature was 16.7C, which was 2.3 degrees above normal. In Mallorca specifically, the average was 16.6C, also 2.3C higher than normal.
The warmest November in the Balearics since current records began
A highest temperature of 26.8C
