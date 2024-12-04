A decent enough Thursday in prospect - sunny with some high cloud and highs around 19C.

Warmer on Friday and Saturday, but towards the end of Saturday the wind is due to pick up and be strong from the northwest, ushering in a polar front that Aemet says could result in snow at 800 or even 600 metres. Snow is forecast for Sunday until Tuesday at least.

As can be seen below, the temperatures on Sunday are due to fall. These are the highs, but lows of around zero are forecast for parts of the Tramuntana and the interior. Weather stations are currently indicating that it will be chillier on Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (9C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 16.

(9C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. - Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 16. Andratx (10C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 16.

(10C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 16. Binissalem (6C) 18C, light northwest breeze veering north; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 14.

(6C) 18C, light northwest breeze veering north; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 14. Deya (9C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Fri: 19, Sat: 19, Sun: 14.

(9C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Fri: 19, Sat: 19, Sun: 14. Palma (7C) 18C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 16.

(7C) 18C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 16. Pollensa (8C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 16.

(8C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 16. Porreres (4C) 18C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 14.

(4C) 18C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 14. Sant Llorenç (7C) 18C, light north breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 14.

(7C) 18C, light north breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 14. Santanyi (7C) 19C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 15.

(7C) 19C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 15. Sineu (4C) 18C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 21, Sat: 21, Sun: 14.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h, gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 16.4 Portocolom, 16.0 Palma Port, 15.8 Banyalbufar, Capdepera, Puerto Pollensa, Puerto Soller, 15.4 Cabrera, 15.3 Es Capdellà, 15.2 Palma Airport, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 15.0 Sant Elm; Lows of 5.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.3 Lluc, 10.0 Llucmajor; Gusts of 98 km/h Serra Alfabia, 81 Capdepera, 71 Cabrera, 65 Son Servera; Rainfall of 26.0 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 22.6 Pollensa, 17.6 Muro, 17.2 Puerto Pollensa, 17.0 Capdepera, 15.1 Lluc.