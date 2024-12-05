Generally sunny in Mallorca on Friday but pretty breezy at times in the morning. It is, by the way, a public holiday on Friday - Constitution Day.

The wind, a mistral, is forecast to be stronger on Saturday and on Sunday. An amber alert for high winds has been issued for the whole of the island from 3pm on Saturday. There is also an amber alert for the coasts. Gusts up to 90 or 100 km/h and perhaps reaching 140 km/h on the peaks and on the capes. Alerts for Sunday haven't been issued yet but probably will be.

Still reasonably warm on Friday and on Saturday but the polar front that is expected will push temperatures down several degrees on Sunday. As to any possible snow, weather stations are now suggesting this could fall at 1,000 metres, so not as low as previously reported.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (10C) 21C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 22, Sun: 17, Mon: 15.

Andratx (11C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 20, Sun: 15, Mon: 15.

Binissalem (6C) 21C, strong northwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 14, Mon: 13.

Deya (10C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Sat: 19, Sun: 14, Mon: 16.

Palma (5C) 21C, fresh northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 20, Sun: 16, Mon: 15.

Pollensa (10C) 22C, strong west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 22, Sun: 16, Mon: 14.

Porreres (5C) 21C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 21, Sun: 14, Mon: 13.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 21C, moderate west breeze easing to light north; humidity 65%. Sat: 21, Sun: 15, Mon: 13.

Santanyi (9C) 21C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 21, Sun: 15, Mon: 14.

Sineu (6C) 21C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 21, Sun: 14, Mon: 13.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h, gentle to 19, moderate to 28, fresh to 38, strong to 49.

Thursday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 19.3 Can Sion (Campos) and Sineu, 19.0 Binissalem, Palma Airport, Santanyi, 18.9 Petra, Sa Pobla, 18.7 Capdepera, Muro, 18.6 Puerto Pollensa, Son Servera, 18.5 Palma Port, Porreres, Puerto Soller, Salines Llevant (Campos), 18.4 Es Capdellà, 18.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Portocolom, 18.1 Llucmajor, 18.0 Arta, Manacor, Santa Maria; Lows of 2.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.8 Salines Llevant, 3.1 Can Sion, 4.2 Lluc.