A sunny and quite warm Saturday in Mallorca, but a very windy one as well. The morning isn't expected to be that breezy, but in the afternoon a northwesterly is forecast to blow at up to gale force (from 62 km/h). This is the sustained wind speed, with gusts of 100 km/h (violent storm force).

There is an amber warning for high winds for the whole of the island from 3pm to midnight, Aemet suggesting that the strongest gusts are likely to be in the Tramuntana and in the interior Raiguer region. The met agency has specified gusts of 110 km/h in an area between Santa Maria and Sa Pobla.

This northwest wind will continue on Sunday. There are amber or yellow warnings until 3pm Sunday.

For the coasts there are also amber alerts from 3pm to midnight on Saturday - waves of three to five metres. Alerts, amber or yellow, have been issued until midnight Sunday.

Temperatures will fall on Sunday. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (11C) 22C, moderate west breeze increasing to near gale northwest; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 17, Mon: 15, Tue: 15.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h, gentle to 19, moderate to 28, fresh to 38, strong to 49, near gale to 61, gale to 74.

Friday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 21.6 Palma Port, 21.4 Capdepera, 21.1 Can Sion (Campos), 21.0 Petra, Son Servera, 20.9 Puerto Pollensa, 20.8 Es Capdellà, Santanyi, 20.7 Arta, Portocolom, 20.6 Sa Pobla, Sineu, 20.5 Binissalem, Palma Airport; Lows of 2.8 Lluc, 3.2 Can Sion, 3.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 4.5 Binissalem.