Rain and thunderstorms forecast for parts of Mallorca on Sunday. Some sunny spells but with temperatures down several degrees on what they have been. Possible falls of snow on high ground (down to 1100 metres).

The northwest wind will continue to be a factor. There are amber alerts for high wind for the Tramuntana and the south until 9am. These are then due to be downgraded to yellow up to midnight. The rest of the island is on yellow alert until 3pm.

For the coasts there are alerts all day - amber for the north/northeast and east until noon, then yellow. Amber for the Tramuntana and the south until 6pm, then yellow.

Gusts up to 90 or 100 km/h on land and at sea during the amber alert periods. Waves to five metres. On Saturday by 7.30pm, 100 km/h had been registered in the mountains.

Yellow alerts (wind and coasts) have been activated for parts of the island on Monday.

The general outlook at present is for rain and sunny spells over the next few days and getting a bit warmer by Thursday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (9C) 17C, fresh northwest breeze; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 15, Tue: 15, Wed: 15.

Andratx (8C) 16C, fresh northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 15, Tue: 13, Wed: 15.

Binissalem (7C) 15C, strong northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Mon: 14, Tue: 13, Wed: 14.

Deya (7C) 14C, fresh northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 13, Tue: 12, Wed: 13.

Palma (10C) 15C, strong northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Mon: 14, Tue: 15, Wed: 15.

Pollensa (8C) 16C, fresh northwest breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 15, Tue: 14, Wed: 15.

Porreres (7C) 14C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Mon: 14, Tue: 13, Wed: 14.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 15C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 14, Tue: 14, Wed: 14.

Santanyi (8C) 15C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 40%. Mon: 14, Tue: 14, Wed: 15.

Sineu (9C) 14C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 14, Tue: 13, Wed: 14.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h, gentle to 19, moderate to 28, fresh to 38, strong to 49.

Saturday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 24.0 Capdepera, 22.6 Puerto Pollensa, 22.3 Pollensa, 22.1 Arta, 21.8 Muro, Palma Port, 21.7 Son Servera, 21.4 Can Sion (Campos), 21.3 Palma University, Sa Pobla, 21.0 Colonia Sant Pere, Petra; Lows of 6.0 Lluc, 7.1 Salines Llevant (Campos), 7.2 Binissalem, 7.4 Can Sion, Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 108 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 89 Santa Maria, 77 Pollensa, 74 Capdepera, 71 Puerto Soller.