Palma Town Hall has activated safety measures because of the amber alert for high winds. Gusts of up to 100 km/h have been forecast.

Effective from 3pm Saturday until 5pm Sunday, the Paseo Marítimo is closed as are parks with trees and access to the interior of the Christmas tree in the Estacions park and the Christmas ball on the Paseo Sagrera.

The town hall is asking the public to take extreme precautions, such as not going near stone walls and billboards and not going near to the coast in areas where waves can break with force. There is also an amber alert for rough seas.

There are amber alerts for high winds for the whole of Mallorca and for all the coasts. Alerts are also effective on Sunday, with the north, east and interior downgraded to yellow for high winds from midnight Saturday.