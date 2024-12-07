By 9pm on Saturday, the fierce gusts of wind battering Mallorca had resulted in 114 emergency incidents, many of them due to fallen trees.

Palma, with 41, was the most affected, followed by Inca with 23. Two Palma flights had to be diverted for safety reasons.

Hurricane-force gusts of more than 120 kilometres per hour started to hit the island in the afternoon, the met agency having issued an amber alert for high winds for the whole of Mallorca from 3pm.

Of events that had to be cancelled were the outdoor jazz concerts in Palma. The Alcudia-Binissalem football match was called off soon into the second half.

By 8pm, the strongest gust was 156 km/h at the Cape of Formentor. In the Tramuntana mountains there were gusts of 130 km/h; Campanet also 130, and Inca 120.