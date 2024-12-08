The wind is expected to be quite strong at times overnight, especially in the Tramuntana, but it won't be an issue during the day. There is instead the risk of rain and thunderstorms across the whole island. In the north/northeast there is a yellow alert for rain from 6pm to midnight - up to 20 litres per square metre in an hour. Sunny spells as well but not particularly warm. A yellow alert for the Tramuntana and south coasts is active until 10am; waves of three metres and wind up to 60 km/h.

Temperatures forecast to rise to 17/18C by Friday, the outlook for the week being for showers. There continues to be a chance of some snow on high ground.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (7C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 14, Wed: 16, Thu: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h, gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 14.9 Palma Port, 14.6 Son Servera, 14.4 Portocolom, 14.3 Palma Airport, Puerto Pollensa, Puerto Soller, 14.2 Can Sion (Campos), Capdepera, 14.1 Banyalbufar, Cabrera, Santanyi, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 14.0 Arta, Es Capdellà, Muro, Salines Llevant (Campos), Sant Elm; Lows of 3.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola) 4.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.6 Lluc; Gusts of 132 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 100 Cabrera, 87 Puerto Soller, 81 Banyalbufar, 78 Binissalem; Rainfall of 2.8 litres per square metre Binissalem.