Some parts of the island were hit by hail storms this afternoon as the Met Office warned that snow could fall in mountain areas. The island remains on bad weather alert.

In Pollensa eyewitnesses said that hail had pounded the area along with heavy rain. Photos on social media showed cars covered in hail stones

The Met Office said that snow could fall above 1,000 metres this week and the temperatures fell dramatically over the weekend.

The high winds reached 111 kilometres an hour in the Serra d'Alfàbia 91 Cabrera 81 Sóller, Puerto 72 Palma, 69 Banyalbufar 68 Port Pollensa 66 Escorca, Lluc 64 Santa María 63 Porreres.