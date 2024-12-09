Some parts of the island were hit by hail storms this afternoon as the Met Office warned that snow could fall in mountain areas. The island remains on bad weather alert.
Hail storms in Pollensa as snow alert is issued
Freezing weather forecast for this week
Yep, I think I’ll stay in bed.