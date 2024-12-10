The Palma Met Office had warned that snow could fall and they were right; a small amount of snow did fall on the Puig Mayor mountain range overnight. The odds of a white Christmas in Mallorca have been slashed.
It does snow in Mallorca, temperature falls to -1.4 in the mountains
Odds on a white Christmas have been slashed
"The odds of a white Christmas in Mallorca have been slashed." From 1000/1 to 900/1?
Yes a sprinkling I suppose but not quite enough to get the skis out!