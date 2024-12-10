The Palma Met Office had warned that snow could fall and they were right; a small amount of snow did fall on the Puig Mayor mountain range overnight. The odds of a white Christmas in Mallorca have been slashed.

A minimum temperature of -1.4 was registered in the Puig Mayor mountain range at 2a.m. this morning. The Palma Met Office is not ruling out the possibility of more snow falling throughout this week. So far the long range weather forecast for Christmas is looking good with clear skies and sun being forecast.

Other minimum temperatures overnight: 0.5 Escorca, S.Torrella 2 Campos 3 Palma Univ 3 Alfàbia 4 Petra 4 Lluc 4 Aerop.Palma 4 Binissalem 4 Sineu 4 Sta Maria 4 Manacor 4 Calvià.

On Monday some parts of the island were hit by a freak hail storm which caused some damage to property. On Sunday near gale force winds battered the island.

It usually snows on the island towards the end of the year.