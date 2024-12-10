A Wednesday with a mix of sunny spells and possible showers. There is no alert for rain. Quite a still day, breezes right down; a big contrast with the wind at the weekend. Temperatures no more than 15C; lows around zero in the mountains, where there may be a spot more snow on the highest ground.

Daytime maximums on Tuesday included 11C in Colonia Sant Pere and 11.7 in Petra, Pollensa and Porreres.

Thursday's forecast is for thunderstorms. A yellow alert for rain has been issued for Ibiza and Formentera; possible this may extend to Mallorca.

The outlook from Friday is for an improvement and temperatures rising a touch.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (7C) 15C, calm; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 16, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

Andratx (6C) 15C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 16, Fri: 16, Sat: 17.

Binissalem (2C) 14C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 15, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

Deya (5C) 14C, calm increasing to light southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 15, Fri: 15, Sat: 15.

Palma (3C) 15C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

Pollensa (5C) 15C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 16, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

Porreres (2C) 15C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 15, Fri: 16, Sat: 17.

Sant Llorenç (5C) 15C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 15, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

Santanyi (5C) 15C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 16, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

Sineu (2C) 14C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 15, Fri: 16, Sat: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Tuesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 14.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 14.1 Santanyi, 14.0 Palma Port, 13.5 Can Sion (Campos), Es Capdellà, Palma University, Sant Elm, 13.3 Puerto Pollensa, Salines Llevant (Campos), 13.0 Portocolom; Lows of 0.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 1.8 Can Sion, 1.9 Salines Llevant, 2.6 Palma University, 2.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 21.4 litres per square metre Colonia Sant Pere, 20.0 Puerto Pollensa, 18.4 Arta, 15.4 Pollensa, 13.8 Son Servera, 13.0 Muro.