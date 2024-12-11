In Wednesday's report it was suggested that a yellow alert for rain that had been issued for Ibiza on Thursday could extend to Mallorca. This is the case. There are yellow warnings for heavy rain (20 litres per square metre in one hour) and thunderstorms for the whole island.

For the Tramuntana, north/northeast and east, these alerts are effective from 4am to 8pm; in the south and the interior from 4am to 3pm.

Sunny spells mainly forecast for southern areas on Thursday; otherwise generally overcast.

An improvement is expected for Friday - a slight risk of rain but sunnier and a little warmer.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 4.30pm (UV rating 1/2):

Alcudia (9C) 16C, gentle east breeze easing to calm; humidity 75%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 16.

Andratx (8C) 16C, gentle northeast breeze veering east; humidity 65%. Fri: 16, Sat: 17, Sun: 16.

Binissalem (5C) 15C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 75%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 15.

Deya (7C) 14C, calm increasing to gentle southeast breeze; humidity 65%. Fri: 15, Sat: 16, Sun: 14.

Palma (6C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 16.

Pollensa (7C) 16C, gentle east breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 15.

Porreres (3C) 16C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 75%. Fri: 16, Sat: 17, Sun: 14.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 16C, gentle east breeze; humidity 80%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 15.

Santanyi (6C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze veering east; humidity 75%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 15.

Sineu (5C) 15C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 75%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 14.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 4.30pm - Highs of 16.2 Capdepera, 15.9 Pollensa, Puerto Pollensa, 15.8 Cabrera, Palma Port, Santanyi, 15.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 15.5 Can Sion (Campos), Son Servera, 15.4 Manacor, Sant Elm, Sineu, 15.3 Portocolom, 15.2 Llucmajor, 15.1 Puerto Soller, 15.0 Petra, Porreres; Lows of -0.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), +1.8 Palma University, 2.4 Lluc, 2.5 Binissalem, Sineu, 2.6 Can Sion, Petra, 3.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.4 Manacor, 3.5 Sa Pobla, Santa Maria; Rainfall of 8.8 litres per square metre Santanyi, 5.6 Portocolom, 1.7 Capdepera, 1.2 Can Sion.