There were yellow alerts for rain for the whole island on Thursday, and while much of Mallorca did get some rain it wasn't that heavy except in parts of the east/southeast. As the photo here shows, cloud was pretty spectacular at times.

Dramatic cloud formation in Capdepera on Thursday. Rafel Ginard @calliquecalli

A risk of rain on Friday but only slight. It should be a reasonably sunny day. For the weekend, Saturday looks ok, but Sunday could be showery.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (7C) 18C, light west breeze backing southwest; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 17, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 17.3 Es Capdellà, 16.8 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 16.6 Can Sion (Campos), 16.3 Llucmajor, 16.2 Palma Port and University, 16.1 Puerto Soller, 15.8 Banyalbufar, 15.5 Salines Llevant (Campos), Son Bonet (Marratxi), 15.4 Palma Airport, Sant Elm, 15.1 Puerto Pollensa, Santanyi; Lows of 1.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.8 Palma University, 2.9 Sineu, 3.0 Binissalem, 3.6 Santa Maria; Rainfall of 32.8 litres per square metre Portocolom, 32.6 Can Sion, 17.8 Porreres, 17.4 Cabrera, 16.4 Salines Llevant, 15.2 Arta.