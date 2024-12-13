A fine day expected on Saturday - plenty of sun with some high cloud. A low chance of rain in northern areas in the morning. Temperatures rose on Friday, and Saturday may see a repeat of highs of 18C.

There could be rain on Sunday, especially in northern areas, where the probability at present is up to 90%.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (9C) 17C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 16, Mon: 15, Tue: 17.

Andratx (10C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 16, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.

Binissalem (6C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Sun: 15, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.

Deya (9C) 15C, gentle northwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 55%. Sun: 14, Mon: 14, Tue: 15.

Palma (8C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Sun: 15, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.

Pollensa (8C) 17C, moderate northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 16, Mon: 16, Tue: 18.

Porreres (5C) 16C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sun: 15, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 17C, light west breeze backing southwest; humidity 60%. Sun: 15, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.

Santanyi (8C) 17C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 16, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.

Sineu (5C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Sun: 14, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 18.8 Arta, 18.6 Puerto Pollensa, 18.2 Palma Port, 17.9 Pollensa, 17.6 Sineu, 17.5 Portocolom, Son Servera, 17.3 Can Sion (Campos), Sa Pobla, 17.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Capdepera, Puerto Soller, 17.0 Es Capdellà, Petra, Porreres; Lows of 0.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.6 Lluc, 3.0 Can Sion, 4.1 Palma University; Rainfall of 12.8 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 6.9 Lluc, 5.4 Sineu, 4.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 4.0 Binissalem.