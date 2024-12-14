A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday, with overcast conditions expected for much of the day in northern areas, where there is the greatest risk of rain. Not much of a breeze anywhere, though it is just possible the wind could pick up a bit in the north, as there is a yellow alert for the coasts in Menorca, with wind reaching 60 km/h.

Monday is looking reasonable as is the week ahead until Friday, when wind and rain are currently forecast.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (9C) 16C, light east breeze backing northwest; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.

Andratx (8C) 16C, light south breeze switching north; humidity 60%. Mon: 15, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Binissalem (4C) 15C, light south breeze switching north; humidity 60%. Mon: 15, Tue: 16, Wed: 18.

Deya (7C) 14C, calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 14, Tue: 15, Wed: 17.

Palma (5C) 16C, light southeast breeze backing northeast; humidity 55%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Pollensa (8C) 16C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 20.

Porreres (3C) 15C, calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 15, Tue: 16, Wed: 17.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 15C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 18.

Santanyi (5C) 16C, light north breeze backing northeast; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 18.

Sineu (4C) 15C, calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 15, Tue: 16, Wed: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 18.7 Capdepera, 18.0 Can Sion (Campos), Portocolom, 17.6 Son Servera, 17.4 Santanyi, 17.3 Palma Port, 17.2 Petra, 17.1 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 1.4 Lluc, 3.2 Salines Llevant (Campos), 3.5 Can Sion, 3.7 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 9.0 litres per square metre Banyalbufar, 1.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 0.6 Palma University, 0.4 Puerto Pollensa, Santa Maria.