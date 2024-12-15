A sunny Monday with some occasional cloud, and this is the outlook for the week up to Friday. Temperatures are due to rise to up to 21C by Thursday but then fall a few degrees on Friday and over next weekend, when some rain is on the cards.

Weather stations suggesting some possible snow on high ground at the weekend, but this is often the forecast at this time of the year and nothing comes of it. Heading towards Christmas, we'll see.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (8C) 17C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 21.

(8C) 17C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. - Tue: 18, Wed: 19, Thu: 21. Andratx (8C) 16C, light south breeze switching north; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.

(8C) 16C, light south breeze switching north; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 20. Binissalem (3C) 16C, light southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 55%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.

(3C) 16C, light southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 55%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 20. Deya (7C) 15C, light northwest breeze backing southwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 15, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

(7C) 15C, light northwest breeze backing southwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 15, Wed: 17, Thu: 18. Palma (5C) 17C, light southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 21.

(5C) 17C, light southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 21. Pollensa (7C) 17C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 21.

(7C) 17C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 21. Porreres (1C) 16C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.

(1C) 16C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 20. Sant Llorenç (5C) 16C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.

(5C) 16C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 20. Santanyi (4C) 16C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.

(4C) 16C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 20. Sineu (2C) 16C, light southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Sunday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 17.6 Palma Port, 17.3 Can Sion (Campos), 17.1 Capdepera, 17.0 Es Capdellà, 16.8 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Palma Airport, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 16.7 Portocolom, Santanyi, 16.6 Puerto Pollensa, Sineu, 16.5 Manacor, Petra, Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 2.3 Can Sion, 2.6 Salines Llevant, 3.0 Manacor, 3.1 Petra, 3.3 Sineu; Rainfall of 13.6 litres per square metre Capdepera, 11.0 Puerto Pollensa, 0.6 Pollensa.