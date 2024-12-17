In Palma, partly cloudy skies in the morning with temperatures between 10°C and 14°C. During the day, from midday to the afternoon, clouds persist with temperatures around 14°C. At night, skies with few clearings and temperatures between 13°C and 14°C. Light southwest winds with speeds of up to 14 km/h.

Mallorca will experience a true rollercoaster of temperatures this week, transitioning from a thermal spike to a sudden drop. This has been confirmed by Miquel Gili, deputy spokesperson for the regional delegation of the Met Office (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands. He specified that starting this Tuesday, December 17, temperatures will begin to rise, peaking on Thursday, when highs could reach up to 21°C.

These values are significantly higher than usual for this time of year, which typically averages around 16°C. Additionally, they will contrast sharply with those recorded just a week ago, when highs did not exceed 14°C. However, the latter are more characteristic of the coldest days of winter rather than late autumn.

A new front is approaching

The deputy spokesperson for the Met Office in the Balearic Islands has announced that a cold front is expected to arrive on Thursday night. This will bring a drop in temperatures and rainfall, especially in the north and northeast of Mallorca. If precipitation occurs in the Serra, it could fall as snow, though this is not currently anticipated.

On Friday, maximum temperatures are forecast to drop sharply by 4°C to 5°C, with highs not exceeding 15°C-17°C. From the second half of the day, the weather in Mallorca is expected to stabilise. Gili also mentioned that by Saturday, temperatures will start to recover, albeit very gradually.

It is very important to keep in mind that these are weather forecasts, and they may change as the date approaches. Majorca Daily Bulletin will update them as Met Office revises the forecasts and provides new information.